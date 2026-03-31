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When I say the river is high right now… by ljmanning
Photo 1916

When I say the river is high right now…

We’ve had rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the last 24 hours. The water was already high with the snow melt, and now it’s racing. The sound of it rushing over the dam is nearly deafening.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Wow! The water looks like a shower of gold! Hey Zeus, who are you seducing now?
April 1st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- you can see the power of it on the way the light is turning that waterfall into a glistening drapery!
April 1st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Impressive power!
April 1st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, that does look forceful.
April 1st, 2026  
KWind ace
wow.. the power of water!
April 1st, 2026  
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