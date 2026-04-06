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Previous
Photo 1922
Flowers, no fizz
Alstroemeria from the Easter bouquet that I was mucking about with yesterday. Also called Peruvian Lily or Lily of the Incas. SOOC.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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5
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365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd April 2026 12:01pm
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flowers
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pink
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sooc
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alstroemeria
gloria jones
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Lovely shot, colors
April 7th, 2026
Mags
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Gorgeous detail and color.
April 7th, 2026
KWind
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Gorgeous!
April 7th, 2026
*lynn
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such a gorgeous color and capture on the black background
April 7th, 2026
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