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Previous
Photo 1923
American Robin
A female, looking lovely in the late afternoon light. It’s so nice to hear their chirrups as dusk falls once again.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th April 2026 4:45pm
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american-robin
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rob8n
Julie Ryan
ace
Love robins, nice shot
April 8th, 2026
Dorothy
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Great capture!
April 8th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
great image, superb focus and DOF
April 8th, 2026
Corinne C
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Great shot!
April 8th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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I'm looking forward to the day when the windows are open and I hear them all day long. Great shot!
April 8th, 2026
Mags
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A beautiful capture.
April 8th, 2026
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