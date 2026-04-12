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Previous
Photo 1928
Corrosion
Can’t resist the rust! A bit better on black if you fancy the click.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2299
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
12th April 2026 6:02pm
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