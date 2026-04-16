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Previous
Photo 1932
Industrial Elegance
In between the rain showers, the light was quite cool. BOB.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th April 2026 10:35am
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roof
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industrial
,
ventilation
,
eotb-172
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beauty-in-utility
gloria jones
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Neat comp, shapes, lines
April 17th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Fascinating contraption!
April 17th, 2026
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