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Ghost trees by ljmanning
Photo 1936

Ghost trees

My original idea for today didn’t work out, so then I just started mucking around with longer exposure and camera movement. I rather liked this one.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Ooo! Very cool!
April 21st, 2026  
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