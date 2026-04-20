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Previous
Photo 1936
Ghost trees
My original idea for today didn’t work out, so then I just started mucking around with longer exposure and camera movement. I rather liked this one.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th April 2026 4:25pm
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trees
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playtime
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icm
Mags
ace
Ooo! Very cool!
April 21st, 2026
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