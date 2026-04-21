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Previous
Photo 1937
Fearless
He was only interested in the peanuts. Could not have cared less about me or my camera!
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2308
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164
followers
95
following
530% complete
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st April 2026 12:03pm
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bird
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woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 22nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 22nd, 2026
Graeme Stevens
superb
April 22nd, 2026
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture
April 22nd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice capture.
April 22nd, 2026
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