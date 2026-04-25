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Previous
Photo 1941
Cherry Blossoms
It was a chilly, wet day today, but reports said this would be the weekend for peak cherry tree blooms. I’m glad I made the trip despite the weather.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2312
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165
followers
95
following
531% complete
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Photo Details
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4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
25th April 2026 12:09pm
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spring
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cherry
,
dundas
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cherry-blossoms
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centennial-park
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