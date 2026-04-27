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Previous
Photo 1943
Red-breasted Nuthatch
Posing in the evening light. I’m not sure whether that cavity right behind the bird is a nest or just a seed cache. There’s been a lot of activity there the last few days!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th April 2026 5:53pm
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bird
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nuthatch
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red-breasted-nuthatch
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Oh how delightful!
April 28th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Sweet
April 28th, 2026
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