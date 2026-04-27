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Red-breasted Nuthatch by ljmanning
Photo 1943

Red-breasted Nuthatch

Posing in the evening light. I’m not sure whether that cavity right behind the bird is a nest or just a seed cache. There’s been a lot of activity there the last few days!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Oh how delightful!
April 28th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Sweet
April 28th, 2026  
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