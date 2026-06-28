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Previous
Photo 2005
A Different Kind of Wildlife
Meet Georgie! He is the newest addition to our neice’s family and came to a large family gathering today. Georgie is a 6-month-old Rough Collie. His face is wet because he was “helping” with the watergun fights. 😁
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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365
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DMC-G85
Taken
28th June 2026 2:00pm
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gloria jones
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Wonderful portrait of Georgie.
June 29th, 2026
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