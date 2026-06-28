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A Different Kind of Wildlife by ljmanning
Photo 2005

A Different Kind of Wildlife

Meet Georgie! He is the newest addition to our neice’s family and came to a large family gathering today. Georgie is a 6-month-old Rough Collie. His face is wet because he was “helping” with the watergun fights. 😁
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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gloria jones ace
Wonderful portrait of Georgie.
June 29th, 2026  
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