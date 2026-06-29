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Spotted Sandpiper by ljmanning
Photo 2006

Spotted Sandpiper

This silly juvenile Sandpiper let me walk right up to it and nearly pat it on the head. It was just waiting (not very patiently) to have food delivered.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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