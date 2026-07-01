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Previous
Photo 2008
Happy Canada Day!
Because nothing says national celebration like cheesy outdoor wrestling on a sweltering hot day, right? I live in a classy place.
But anyway, Happy Canada Day! 🇨🇦
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2383
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st July 2026 12:26pm
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Tags
festival
,
canada
,
crowd
,
wrestling
Mags
ace
LOL! Your narrative is too funny! I would say cool shot, but I think it's a hot shot. =)
July 2nd, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Likewise
July 2nd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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LOL is that a football (CFL not soccer) on his head?
July 2nd, 2026
Susan
ace
Happy Canada day to you.
July 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes happy Canadian day
July 2nd, 2026
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