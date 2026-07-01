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Happy Canada Day! by ljmanning
Photo 2008

Happy Canada Day!

Because nothing says national celebration like cheesy outdoor wrestling on a sweltering hot day, right? I live in a classy place.
But anyway, Happy Canada Day! 🇨🇦
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
LOL! Your narrative is too funny! I would say cool shot, but I think it's a hot shot. =)
July 2nd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Likewise
July 2nd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL is that a football (CFL not soccer) on his head?
July 2nd, 2026  
Susan ace
Happy Canada day to you.
July 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes happy Canadian day
July 2nd, 2026  
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