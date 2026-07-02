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Previous
Photo 2009
Beauty among the buttercups
I believe this is a Northern Crescent butterfly. (I’m taking a workshop on butterflies in a couple of weeks. I may come back and correct!) Northern Crescents supposedly love asters, but this one seemed to have a taste for butter.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th June 2026 9:49am
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butterfly
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buttercups
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northern-crescent
Corinne C
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Fabulous composition!
July 3rd, 2026
Jerzy
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Excellent work and detail
July 3rd, 2026
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