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Beauty among the buttercups by ljmanning
Photo 2009

Beauty among the buttercups

I believe this is a Northern Crescent butterfly. (I’m taking a workshop on butterflies in a couple of weeks. I may come back and correct!) Northern Crescents supposedly love asters, but this one seemed to have a taste for butter.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Corinne C ace
Fabulous composition!
July 3rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Excellent work and detail
July 3rd, 2026  
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