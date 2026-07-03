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Previous
Photo 2010
Dreaming in green
Love the end of day light.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2385
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd July 2026 7:58pm
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green
,
bud
,
garden
,
daylily
Corinne C
ace
Delightful macro
July 4th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light and comp.
July 4th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice cool feeling in the midst of this heat wave. ( Is it a day lily?)
July 4th, 2026
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