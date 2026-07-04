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Previous
Photo 2011
Widow Skimmer
A rather burly dragonfly that eats mosquitoes and flying ants (go skimmer!). This female was enjoying the sun hidden amongst the crocosmia leaves.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th July 2026 5:41pm
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garden
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dragonfly
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widow-skimmer
Mags
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An amazing capture!
July 5th, 2026
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