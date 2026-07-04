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Widow Skimmer by ljmanning
Photo 2011

Widow Skimmer

A rather burly dragonfly that eats mosquitoes and flying ants (go skimmer!). This female was enjoying the sun hidden amongst the crocosmia leaves.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
An amazing capture!
July 5th, 2026  
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