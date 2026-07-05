Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2012
Crisscross
Playing with reflections and geometry at the beautiful LaSalle Pavillion. Nicer on black if you fancy the click.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2387
photos
165
followers
94
following
551% complete
View this month »
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Latest from all albums
375
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th July 2026 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lines
,
windows
,
stairs
,
burlington
,
lasalle-pavillion
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Cool patterns, geometric shapes
July 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close