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Crisscross by ljmanning
Photo 2012

Crisscross

Playing with reflections and geometry at the beautiful LaSalle Pavillion. Nicer on black if you fancy the click.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Cool patterns, geometric shapes
July 6th, 2026  
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