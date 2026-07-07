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Previous
Photo 2014
Open wide…
The first blooms on the balloon flower are just beginning to pop.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2389
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164
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94
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th July 2026 2:22pm
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Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
balloon-flower
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