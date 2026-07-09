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Photo 2016
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The gracious columned rotunda of the public library in Woodstock, Ontario. The building opened in 1909 and is one of the 2,509 “Carnegie libraries” around the world, built with grants from Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Taken
9th July 2026 1:51pm
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Dorothy
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Andrew Carnegie was a great philanthropist.
July 10th, 2026
Shutterbug
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I love the POV. He was a fascinating and generous man. I enjoyed reading the Personal Librarian.
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Awesome pov
July 10th, 2026
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