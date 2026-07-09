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Look up by ljmanning
Photo 2016

Look up

The gracious columned rotunda of the public library in Woodstock, Ontario. The building opened in 1909 and is one of the 2,509 “Carnegie libraries” around the world, built with grants from Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Dorothy ace
Andrew Carnegie was a great philanthropist.
July 10th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the POV. He was a fascinating and generous man. I enjoyed reading the Personal Librarian.
July 10th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome pov
July 10th, 2026  
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