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Morning Monarch by ljmanning
Photo 2017

Morning Monarch

A most welcome visitor today. We have seen almost no butterflies of any kind so far this summer. It made me very happy when this male Monarch stopped for a rest on the hydrangea.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Chris Cook ace
Beautiful Laura!
July 11th, 2026  
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