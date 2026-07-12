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Previous
Photo 2019
Stained Glass
I had to resist the automatic urge to crop this closer. I rather liked the way the butterfly looked framed by the Japanese Maple leaves. It reminded me of stained glass.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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365
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DMC-G85
Taken
12th July 2026 4:35pm
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maple
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butterfly
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monarch
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acer
Mags
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Beautiful capture!
July 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Exceptional photograph
July 13th, 2026
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