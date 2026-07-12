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Stained Glass by ljmanning
Photo 2019

Stained Glass

I had to resist the automatic urge to crop this closer. I rather liked the way the butterfly looked framed by the Japanese Maple leaves. It reminded me of stained glass.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
July 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
July 13th, 2026  
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