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Alien sky by ljmanning
Photo 2023

Alien sky

This is another shot from yesterday, showing the wildfire smoke hanging low over the river. It’s not a sepia filter and I haven’t adjusted the saturation at all. That was the colour of the sky. Rather apocalyptic. BOB.

Today the air quality is even worse, as the smoke is lower in the atmosphere. Everything is flat and grey and I didn’t go outside without a mask. Yuck.

P.S. Thanks to everyone who expressed concern for our safety. The fires themselves are about 1,000 kilometres away from here, so we are fine. It’s just the smoke and air that we need to contend with.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so sad. Stay safe, We are getting the smoke in Pennsylvania and have been alerted to the poor air quality.
July 17th, 2026  
Jeff Jones ace
Being up in Wisconsin we are seeing air quality numbers into the 250+ range, and Duluth, MN was over 450 yesterday. No bike riding for at least a week based on the forecast.
July 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
It's very dramatic and lovely. Hope it clears for you soon.
July 17th, 2026  
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