Alien sky

This is another shot from yesterday, showing the wildfire smoke hanging low over the river. It’s not a sepia filter and I haven’t adjusted the saturation at all. That was the colour of the sky. Rather apocalyptic. BOB.



Today the air quality is even worse, as the smoke is lower in the atmosphere. Everything is flat and grey and I didn’t go outside without a mask. Yuck.



P.S. Thanks to everyone who expressed concern for our safety. The fires themselves are about 1,000 kilometres away from here, so we are fine. It’s just the smoke and air that we need to contend with.