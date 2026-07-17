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Previous
Photo 2024
A Most Welcome Visitor
Look who’s munching through the milkweed leaves! Very happy to see this little fella.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2401
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93
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th July 2026 8:44pm
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caterpillar
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milkweed
,
monarch
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