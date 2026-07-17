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A Most Welcome Visitor by ljmanning
Photo 2024

A Most Welcome Visitor

Look who’s munching through the milkweed leaves! Very happy to see this little fella.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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