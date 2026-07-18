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The rain came down by ljmanning
Photo 2025

The rain came down

The air finally cleared today but it got really hot. In the afternoon we had an old-fashioned gully washer storm - fairly short-lived but quite intense. I used a bit of ICM to enhance the effect of the rain.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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