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Previous
Photo 2026
Weathered
Detail of a decaying freight car at the South Simcoe Railway. Entirely volunteer-run, they preserve and restore historic rail coaches and engines, and offer a short, senic train trip. I love the feel of a train.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2404
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th July 2026 1:04pm
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train
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old
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railway
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weathered
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south-simcoe-railway
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