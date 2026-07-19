Previous
Weathered by ljmanning
Photo 2026

Weathered

Detail of a decaying freight car at the South Simcoe Railway. Entirely volunteer-run, they preserve and restore historic rail coaches and engines, and offer a short, senic train trip. I love the feel of a train.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact