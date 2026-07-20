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Previous
Photo 2027
“I’ll hold my breath ‘til I turn blue!”
Mr. Chippie was actually washing his face, but this pose reminded me so much of a defiant toddler I just couldn’t resist.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2026 4:06pm
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chipmunk
,
grooming
,
backyard-wildlife
,
eastern-chipmunk
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture!
July 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! A really cute capture!
July 21st, 2026
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