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Taking Shelter by ljmanning
Photo 2028

Taking Shelter

We had storm after downpour after storm moving through today. This young female Cardinal was waiting out the rain so she could go back to the feeder.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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