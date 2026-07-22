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Canna Lily by ljmanning
Photo 2029

Canna Lily

My neighbour grows canna lillies, so we get to enjoy them over the fence. I don’t have the patience for anything that doesn’t survive our winters!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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