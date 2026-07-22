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Previous
Photo 2029
Canna Lily
My neighbour grows canna lillies, so we get to enjoy them over the fence. I don’t have the patience for anything that doesn’t survive our winters!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2026 2:38pm
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lily
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canna-lily
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