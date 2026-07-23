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Previous
Photo 2030
A beautiful day for a hike
The conditions were perfect to get out on the trails!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2408
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Photo Details
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3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
23rd July 2026 11:48am
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hamilton
,
trail
,
hike
,
cootes-paradise
,
landscape-90
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