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Canadian Tiger Swallowtail by ljmanning
Photo 2033

Canadian Tiger Swallowtail

A bit torn up, but its tails are intact at least. It was having a good feed on the (invasive) purple loosestrife.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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