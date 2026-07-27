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Almost… by ljmanning
Photo 2034

Almost…

Almost ready to bloom. Giant sunflowers that Himself grew from seed. They are taller than me!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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