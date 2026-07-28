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Previous
Photo 2035
Field Sparrow
A sweet little juvenile, just getting its adult feathers.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th July 2026 12:12pm
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bird
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sparrow
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field-sparrow
Susan
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Fabulous!
July 29th, 2026
amyK
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Lovely setting
July 29th, 2026
*lynn
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beautiful photo ~ fav
July 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Simple, but beautiful in her own way. Nice shot!
July 29th, 2026
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