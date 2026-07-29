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“How rude!” by ljmanning
Photo 2036

“How rude!”

“I’m trying to take a bath here, lady.”

This juvenile Baltimore Oriole was not impressed that the sound of my shutter was interrupting spa time.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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*lynn ace
delightful! fav
July 30th, 2026  
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