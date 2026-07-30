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Making hay while the sun shines by ljmanning
Photo 2037

Making hay while the sun shines

Both literally and photographically!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Brigette ace
loving this duo of colour and textures
July 31st, 2026  
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