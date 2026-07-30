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Previous
Photo 2037
Making hay while the sun shines
Both literally and photographically!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2416
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165
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th July 2026 2:16pm
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field
,
hay
,
farm
,
bales
,
agriculture
Brigette
ace
loving this duo of colour and textures
July 31st, 2026
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