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Freshly Watered by ljmanning
Photo 2038

Freshly Watered

Black-eyed Susans aglow in the morning light. Rather better on black, if you’re so inclined.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Brigette ace
So beautiful really they do glow
August 1st, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Beatiful image with the water drops.
August 1st, 2026  
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