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Previous
Photo 2038
Freshly Watered
Black-eyed Susans aglow in the morning light. Rather better on black, if you’re so inclined.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2417
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st July 2026 8:16am
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flower
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
,
black-eyed-susan
Brigette
ace
So beautiful really they do glow
August 1st, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Beatiful image with the water drops.
August 1st, 2026
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