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Previous
Photo 2040
Church of our Lady
Visitors arrive for a tour of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph. A national historic site, the High Victorian Gothic Revival building is modelled on Cologne Cathedral.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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365
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DMC-G85
Taken
2nd August 2026 1:04pm
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Mags
ace
Beautiful windows and light!
August 3rd, 2026
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