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Church of our Lady by ljmanning
Photo 2040

Church of our Lady

Visitors arrive for a tour of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph. A national historic site, the High Victorian Gothic Revival building is modelled on Cologne Cathedral.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Beautiful windows and light!
August 3rd, 2026  
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