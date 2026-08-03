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Poised for action by ljmanning
Photo 2041

Poised for action

A Great Blue Heron intently watching for minnows. That one errant feather on the top of its head just makes me giggle.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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*lynn ace
excellent! fav
August 4th, 2026  
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