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Previous
Photo 2041
Poised for action
A Great Blue Heron intently watching for minnows. That one errant feather on the top of its head just makes me giggle.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd August 2026 10:52am
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*lynn
ace
excellent! fav
August 4th, 2026
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