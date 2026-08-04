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Previous
Photo 2042
Black Swallowtail
Nectaring on a teasel.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2422
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followers
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Photo Details
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11
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4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd August 2026 11:19am
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butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
black-swallowtail
,
mike-schout-wetland
Mags
ace
Beautiful details!
August 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A stunning butterfly!
August 5th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful closeup. Amazing how the colours have patterns and vary.
August 5th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
August 5th, 2026
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