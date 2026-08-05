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Dew Drops by ljmanning
Photo 2043

Dew Drops

The rising sun hits stalks of Queen Anne’s Lace that are coated with dew.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 6th, 2026  
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