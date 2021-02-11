Previous
Sunset railroad by ljmanning
5 / 365

Sunset railroad

This rail bridge over Ellis Creek is one of my favourite places to photograph. It's a great spot to view the river and the forest, but the bridge itself can be pretty too.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I think this is excellent! Love those leading lines.
February 12th, 2021  
