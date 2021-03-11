Previous
Next
Pinecone detail by ljmanning
16 / 365

Pinecone detail

Joining the pinecone parade that I've been seeing on my feed. I liked the way the light was hitting this one.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh wow! You got some great texture going on here.
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise