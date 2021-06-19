Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Mourning Dove
Trying to practice birds today.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
230
photos
79
followers
128
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
168
59
169
170
60
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
19th June 2021 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
mourning-dove
,
backyard-wildlife
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close