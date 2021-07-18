Previous
Common Spring Moth by ljmanning
Common Spring Moth

This tiny fellow (wingspan is about 20 mm) was hiding out in amongst the heavy morning dew.
18th July 2021

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags)
Great find and a lovely shot!
July 18th, 2021  
