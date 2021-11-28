Sign up
96 / 365
The snowy path
What a difference a day makes. Winter has arrived in southern Ontario.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
428
photos
102
followers
123
following
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
327
328
329
330
95
331
332
96
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
trail
,
forest
,
theme-seasons
