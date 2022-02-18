Previous
Industrial history by ljmanning
Industrial history

The buss breaker array (I think? Engineers please correct me) in the 117-year-old Niagara Parks Power Station.
18th February 2022

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details

