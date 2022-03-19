Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
127 / 365
Fog light
Another effort for the artist challenge - Jonathan Chritchley. Inspired by
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/STRAND/15/caption
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
570
photos
132
followers
138
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
438
439
440
126
441
442
443
127
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th March 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
river
,
fog
,
silhouette
,
ac-chritchley
JackieR
ace
Thanks for taking part laura
March 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh, well done!
March 19th, 2022
Bucktree
Very nice composition and tonal contrast.
March 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close