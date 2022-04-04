Sign up
129 / 365
Morning commute
I liked the way these Canada Geese were silhouetted in the morning sun.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
4th April 2022 8:02am
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
morning
,
silhouette
,
geese
,
black-white
