Red-breasted Nuthatch by ljmanning
Red-breasted Nuthatch

Male nuthatch in the poplars, showing off his “cinnamon-coloured underparts” as the bird books say.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Great shot! I would love to capture the birds up in the trees.
April 23rd, 2022  
