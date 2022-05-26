Previous
Sneaky chippy by ljmanning
136 / 365

Sneaky chippy

This chipmunk was pretending to be a statue, in the hope that Hudson wouldn’t notice him, I think. It looks he’s had a tangle with a cat or something at some point - you can see scratches and scars in his fur.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Well spotted Laura. Lovely focus and detail. I know we have them in BC but I've never seen one.
May 27th, 2022  
