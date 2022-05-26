Sign up
136 / 365
Sneaky chippy
This chipmunk was pretending to be a statue, in the hope that Hudson wouldn’t notice him, I think. It looks he’s had a tangle with a cat or something at some point - you can see scratches and scars in his fur.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
647
photos
130
followers
139
following
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
136
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th May 2022 2:36pm
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
Chris Cook
ace
Well spotted Laura. Lovely focus and detail. I know we have them in BC but I've never seen one.
May 27th, 2022
