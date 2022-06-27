Sign up
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Black & White Foliage 2
Another attempt for the b&w challenge - Don Worth.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
690
photos
130
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
27th June 2022 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fern
,
black-white
,
foliage
,
bw-72
