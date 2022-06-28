Previous
Hide and Seek in the Poplars by ljmanning
Hide and Seek in the Poplars

I know they’re loud, and rude, and pushy, but Blue Jays are really pretty birds.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! I agree. Haven't seen any in a long while. Perhaps the bully mockingbird just runs them off.
June 29th, 2022  
