Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Hide and Seek in the Poplars
I know they’re loud, and rude, and pushy, but Blue Jays are really pretty birds.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
692
photos
130
followers
132
following
40% complete
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Latest from all albums
539
540
541
542
147
543
544
148
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th June 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue-jay
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! I agree. Haven't seen any in a long while. Perhaps the bully mockingbird just runs them off.
June 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close